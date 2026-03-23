COVID-like Crisis: PM Narendra Modi Speech in Lok Sabha

Parliament resumed on Monday after the festival break, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi making a key statement in the Lok Sabha on the ongoing crisis in the Middle East and its impact on India’s energy security.

The Prime Minister said that since the outbreak of the US–Israel–Iran conflict on February 28, more than 3.75 lakh Indians have been safely evacuated back to the country. Around 1,000 Indians returned from Iran alone, he added. Noting that over one crore Indians reside in Gulf nations, Modi said the government has set up 24/7 control rooms and helplines to assist them. He emphasized that the safety of Indians abroad remains the government’s top priority.

Focus on LPG, Energy Security

Modi assured that domestic LPG supply is being prioritized, with increased production of cooking gas within the country. He also stated that Indian vessels stranded near the Strait of Hormuz have been brought back safely.

India is currently sourcing oil, gas, and fertilizers from 41 countries, while focusing on secure shipping routes. The country has maintained a reserve of 5.3 million metric tonnes of fuel, he said.

Acknowledging the worsening situation in West Asia, Modi noted that disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz have affected crude oil and gas supplies. However, he asserted that the government is making all efforts to overcome the crisis by diversifying supply sources and ensuring uninterrupted availability of fuel and fertilizers.

The Prime Minister also urged state governments to take strict action against black marketing of essential commodities.

Call for Peace, Diplomatic Resolution

Calling for an end to the conflict, Modi said India has expressed serious concern over the war and has engaged directly with leaders of Gulf countries. He condemned attacks on oil and infrastructure projects and stressed that dialogue and diplomacy are the only viable solutions.

He warned that the war could have far-reaching global consequences and called for unity to tackle the challenges arising from the crisis. Security forces have been put on alert to prevent any attempts to exploit the situation, he added.

‘COVID-like Crisis,’ Says PM

Describing the situation as a “COVID-like global crisis,” Modi highlighted several preparedness measures:

Arrangements made to ensure fertilizer supply so that farmers are not impacted

Increased stockpiles of critical raw materials

Anticipated rise in electricity demand due to war impact and summer temperatures

Adequate coal reserves across power plants

India recorded over 1 billion tonnes of coal production for the second consecutive year

Continuous monitoring of power generation and supply systems

Renewable energy capacity has reached 140 GW

Over 40 lakh homes equipped with rooftop solar panels under the Govardhan Yojana

The Prime Minister cautioned that the impact of the war could be long-term, urging citizens to stay united as the country navigates the crisis.

Notably, Modi’s statement came a day after a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), where both short-term and long-term strategies were discussed to ensure the supply of essentials and maintain energy security amid the ongoing conflict.