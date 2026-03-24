Hyderabad Power Cuts March 24: Area-Wise Schedule and Timings

Hyderabad is set to experience multiple power outages on Tuesday, March 24, as electricity authorities carry out essential maintenance work across several substations. The interruptions are being planned in response to rising power demand during the summer season, along with ongoing infrastructure challenges such as ageing equipment and technical faults.

According to officials from the Southern Telangana Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL), the power shutdowns are expected to last anywhere between two and five hours, depending on the location. The maintenance activities include trimming of tree branches near power lines, transformer servicing, and feeder line repairs.

Area-Wise Power Cut Timings

Residents in different parts of the city will face outages at varying times:

Golnaka and Chikkadapally: Localities such as Chikkadapally, Krishna Nagar, Narayanguda, and Chenamber will have no electricity from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM due to 11 KV line maintenance work.

Nacharam and Mallapur: Areas including Bhavani Nagar, EL Reddy Nagar, SP Nagar, HCL Colony, Green Hills Colony, Mallapur Old Village, and the Mallapur Industrial Area will see brief interruptions between 3:00 PM and 4:00 PM.

Dilsukhnagar and LB Nagar: Power supply will be cut in places like Dilsukhnagar Main Road, Ramalayam Street, and surrounding areas near Anand Biscuit Factory from 3:30 PM to 4:30 PM. Additionally, Shalivahan Nagar and Pratap Nagar will experience outages earlier in the day from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM.

Premium Localities Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills: Residents in areas such as Road No. 12 and 14 in Banjara Hills, and Road No. 36 in Jubilee Hills, may face intermittent power cuts starting from 11:00 AM and continuing into the afternoon.

Impact on Daily Life

These scheduled power cuts are likely to cause inconvenience, especially as temperatures continue to climb during the daytime. Individuals working from home, students attending online classes, and small businesses may be particularly affected. Extended outages during peak heat hours could also make indoor conditions uncomfortable and potentially impact health.

Guidance for Residents

Authorities have advised residents to plan their activities in advance and complete important tasks before the scheduled outages. They also mentioned that electricity supply may be restored sooner if the maintenance work finishes ahead of time.

For any issues or complaints related to electricity, residents can contact the 1912 helpline or use the official mobile application for updates.

Officials have urged the public to cooperate, noting that these maintenance efforts are crucial for ensuring a stable and reliable power supply throughout the high-demand summer period.

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