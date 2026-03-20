Hyderabad Traffic Restrictions Near Charminar for Jummat-ul-Vida Prayers

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police have announced traffic restrictions and diversions in the Old City area ahead of Jummat-ul-Vida prayers, which will be observed on March 20.

The restrictions will be implemented around key religious and historic locations such as Charminar and Mecca Masjid, where a large number of devotees are expected to gather for the last Friday prayers of Ramzan.

According to officials, major roads leading to Charminar — including routes from Madina, Murgi Chowk, and Shalibanda — will remain closed to vehicular traffic from 8 am to 4 pm.

Traffic will be diverted at several junctions to manage congestion. Vehicles coming from Nayapul will be rerouted at Madina Junction towards City College, while traffic from Shalibanda and Nagulchinta will be diverted via Himmatpura towards Hari Bowli.

Authorities have also arranged designated parking areas for devotees at multiple locations, including function halls, grounds, and nearby public spaces to ensure smooth movement and avoid overcrowding.

Public transport will also be affected. TSRTC buses heading towards Charminar will be halted at Afzalgunj, and some services will be diverted through alternate routes such as Chaderghat and Saidabad.

In addition, traffic restrictions will be in place in Secunderabad, where Subhash Road will remain closed for a few hours, with diversions arranged for commuters.

Police have advised citizens to plan their travel accordingly and use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience during the prayer timings.

Jummat-ul-Vida marks the last Friday of the holy month of Ramzan and is observed with large congregational prayers, especially at major mosques across the city.