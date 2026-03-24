Gold Price Today in Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata – March 24

Gold and silver prices in India on March 24, 2026, continue to reflect movements in international markets, currency fluctuations, and domestic demand. These precious metals hold strong cultural and financial importance in the country, especially during weddings, festivals, and as long-term investment options.

Gold Prices Today

As of today, gold rates have seen a slight upward movement. The price of 24-karat gold, known for its highest purity, is around ₹13,564 per gram. Meanwhile, 22-karat gold, which is widely used for making jewellery, is priced at approximately ₹12,434 per gram.

The cost of gold in India is largely determined by global bullion prices, the value of the US dollar against the rupee, and seasonal buying trends. Demand tends to rise during festive periods, often pushing prices higher.

City-Wise Gold Rates

In the national capital, Delhi, gold prices are marginally higher, with 24K gold available at ₹13,579 per gram and 22K gold at ₹12,449 per gram.

Mumbai and Kolkata are witnessing similar rates, where 24K gold is priced at ₹13,564 per gram and 22K gold at ₹12,434 per gram.

Chennai records comparatively higher prices, with 24K gold at ₹13,919 per gram and 22K gold at ₹12,759 per gram.

Silver Prices Today

Silver prices on March 24, 2026, are also holding steady. The metal is currently valued at about ₹2,29,900 per kilogram in India. Sterling silver, commonly referred to as Silver 925, is priced close to ₹2,12,657 per kilogram.

Although silver is more affordable than gold, it remains a popular choice for both investment and jewellery, particularly in regions where silver ornaments are traditionally preferred. Industrial usage also plays a key role in influencing silver prices globally.

City-Wise Silver Rates

In Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata, the rate for pure silver (999) stands at approximately ₹2,299 per 10 grams.

Chennai shows a slightly higher rate, with silver priced at around ₹2,349 per 10 grams.

Market Overview

Both gold and silver prices continue to be shaped by international trends, inflation concerns, and local buying patterns. Investors and consumers alike closely monitor these changes, as even small fluctuations can significantly impact purchasing decisions.

Also read: Gold, Silver Selloff Explained: $2 Trillion Wiped Out Amid Market Stress