Hyderabad Rain Alert: IMD Issues Yellow Warning for March 26-27

Residents of Hyderabad should prepare for a spell of wet weather, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert warning of rain and thundershowers across the region. The alert covers all districts of Telangana, with weather activity expected over the next few days.

According to the latest forecast, light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms is likely on March 26 and 27. The IMD has also indicated the possibility of lightning strikes and gusty winds during this period, urging people to stay cautious.

Storm Activity Expected Across Telangana

Apart from Hyderabad, several districts in Telangana are also expected to experience similar weather conditions. Areas such as Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Narayanpet, Mahabubnagar, Gadwal, Nagarkurnool, and Rangareddy may witness thunderstorms along with brief spells of rain.

A well-known weather observer, popularly referred to as Telangana Weatherman, has also predicted rainfall activity, suggesting that some parts of the region could receive showers as early as this evening.

Weather Pattern Over the Next Few Days

The IMD has noted that Hyderabad is likely to experience hazy conditions until March 25. Following this, rain-bearing clouds are expected to develop, bringing showers and thunderstorms that could continue through March 27.

Advisory for Residents

With the likelihood of lightning and strong winds, residents are advised to remain alert, especially during outdoor activities. Sudden changes in weather conditions could lead to disruptions, so precautionary measures are recommended.

The expected rainfall may offer temporary relief from rising temperatures, but it also brings the risk of thunderstorms, making it important for citizens to stay updated with official weather advisories.