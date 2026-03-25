Hyderabad Rain Alert: IMD Issues Yellow Warning for Next Two Days

Residents of Hyderabad should be prepared for rainfall on March 25 and March 26, 2026, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert.

According to IMD, light to moderate rains are expected in Hyderabad and several parts of Telangana during these two days. There is also a possibility of thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.

The yellow alert means weather conditions may change suddenly. People are advised to be cautious, especially while traveling or going outdoors. Some areas may see minor traffic disruptions due to rain and strong winds.

The expected rainfall may provide temporary relief from the heat. However, officials have urged residents to stay alert and follow safety precautions.

Overall, Hyderabad is likely to experience cloudy skies with occasional rain spells on March 25 and 26.