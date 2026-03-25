Heavy Hailstorm Pounds in Hyderabad Tuesday night, March 24

A sudden spell of intense rainfall lasting nearly 30 minutes brought life to a standstill in Hyderabad on Tuesday, March 24 night. Several parts of the city witnessed heavy showers accompanied by hailstorms, thunder, and lightning, leaving major roads waterlogged and causing severe inconvenience to commuters.

According to reports, Shaikpet recorded the highest rainfall at 5.1 cm, followed by Gachibowli with 3.6 cm. Areas such as Mehdipatnam, Rajendranagar, and Jubilee Hills experienced strong winds and hailstorms for about 15–20 minutes.

The heavy downpour led to massive traffic congestion in key IT corridor regions including Raidurgam, Gachibowli, Kondapur, Erragadda, and Ameerpet. In Gachibowli, a large tree was uprooted due to strong winds, damaging both cars and two-wheelers.

Waterlogging became a major issue in several parts of the city, including Shaikpet, Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Secunderabad, and Kukatpally, where roads were submerged up to knee level. This caused significant disruption to vehicular movement.

The gusty winds also resulted in tree branches falling on power lines, leading to electricity disruptions in areas such as Vengalrao Nagar and Madhura Nagar. In a tragic incident at Pahadisharif’s Mudiraj Colony, an electricity worker named Laxman lost his life due to an electric shock while attempting to repair a transformer.

Officials reported that trees fell at 21 different locations across the city, and emergency response teams worked swiftly to clear them. Complaints of waterlogging were received from at least 11 areas. In another incident, a fallen tree blocked a power pole on the DLF Road in Gachibowli, worsening traffic conditions before being cleared by disaster response teams.

Meanwhile, heavy rains and hailstorms were also reported in Kamareddy district, where strong winds affected several mandals including Domakonda, Bhiknoor, Ramareddy, and Sadashivanagar. In Rameshwarpally village, lightning killed two buffaloes belonging to a local farmer. The hailstorm caused damage to crops such as maize, jowar, and paddy.

Similarly, in Rajanna Sircilla district, regions like Veernapalli and Chandurthi experienced hailstorms, damaging paddy crops across nearly 100 acres, as reported by farmers.

Weather Forecast

The Hyderabad Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rainfall in parts of Telangana over Wednesday and Thursday. Districts such as Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Warangal, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal, and Wanaparthy are likely to receive scattered showers. Additionally, Mahabubabad district’s Garla area recorded 13 mm of rainfall.