Panic Fuel Buying in Hyderabad: Long Queues Seen at Petrol Pumps

Fuel outlets across Hyderabad saw an unusual surge in crowds on Wednesday, as vehicle owners lined up in large numbers to refill petrol and diesel. The sudden rush was reported from several parts of the city, including Begumpet, Banjara Hills, and areas near Kali Mandir in Falaknuma.

From early morning, long queues began forming outside petrol pumps, with some locations witnessing waiting lines stretching up to two kilometers. The situation was particularly intense in Banjara Hills, where the heavy buildup of vehicles led to traffic congestion on surrounding roads.

In an attempt to manage the crowd, a few fuel stations installed barricades to regulate the flow of vehicles entering the premises. Despite repeated assurances from authorities that there was no shortage of fuel, many residents continued to stock up in large quantities.

Interestingly, some individuals were seen bringing plastic containers and metal cans to store petrol for future use. This behavior appeared to be driven by concerns over a possible shortage or a spike in fuel prices in the coming days.

The rush was not limited to a single day. Similar scenes were observed for the second consecutive day, with motorists arriving early in the morning to secure their fuel supply. Long, winding queues outside petrol bunks became a common sight across the city.

Officials have urged the public to avoid panic buying and assured that the fuel supply remains stable. However, the ongoing rush indicates that concerns among citizens have yet to subside.

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