TGSRTC Cuts Hyderabad Bus Fares by 30%

In response to the ongoing surge in fuel demand across Hyderabad, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation has introduced a significant fare reduction for commuters within the city.

The transport authority has announced a 30 percent cut in ticket prices for Metro AC and Metro Deluxe bus services operating within Hyderabad limits. This move aims to encourage people to rely more on public transport during a time when many residents are rushing to stock up on petrol, diesel, and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG).

Over the past few days, fuel stations in several parts of the city have witnessed heavy crowds, with long queues forming as people attempt to secure fuel supplies. The situation has prompted authorities to take measures that can help ease pressure on fuel demand while also offering relief to daily commuters.

By lowering fares, TGSRTC hopes to make bus travel more affordable and convenient, thereby reducing dependence on private vehicles. Officials believe that increased use of public transport can help manage both traffic congestion and the current fuel-related concerns.

The discounted fares are expected to benefit a large number of passengers, especially office-goers and daily commuters who rely on Metro AC and Metro Deluxe services for comfortable travel across the city.

Authorities have urged citizens to make use of public transportation and avoid panic buying of fuel, assuring that adequate supplies are available.

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