New Payment Policy and Panic Buying Lead to Long Queues at Hyderabad Petrol Pumps

Long queues at petrol stations across Hyderabad have recently raised concerns among residents, but industry insiders insist there is no real fuel shortage. Instead, the situation appears to be driven largely by panic buying and temporary supply disruptions linked to new payment policies introduced by state-run oil companies.

Fuel retailers such as Indian Oil Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum, and Bharat Petroleum have recently moved away from their earlier credit-based supply model. Dealers are now required to make full advance payments before fuel is dispatched. This sudden shift has created operational challenges for many petrol pump owners, who are struggling to arrange large sums of money within tight deadlines.

Previously, dealers had some flexibility in making payments, often settling dues later in the day while still receiving supply. Under the new system, however, payments must be completed and reflected within a specific timeframe, leaving little room for adjustment. As a result, some outlets have faced delays in replenishing their stock.

Dealers have expressed concern over the financial strain this policy change has caused. Many claim they are already operating under tight margins that have remained unchanged for years. The requirement to pay upfront for both existing dues and new stock has added to their burden, making it difficult to maintain smooth operations.

The situation was further aggravated by the temporary closure of fuel depots over the weekend. Even a short interruption in supply can disrupt the distribution chain, causing certain outlets to run low on fuel. Although overall reserves remain sufficient, local bottlenecks have contributed to visible shortages at select locations.

Adding to the pressure is a sharp rise in demand. Reports suggest that fuel consumption has surged significantly in recent days, as motorists rush to fill their tanks fearing an impending shortage. This behavior has accelerated the depletion of fuel at retail outlets, creating a cycle of anxiety and increased demand.

Industry representatives maintain that India’s fuel reserves are adequate and can sustain demand for several weeks. However, logistical challenges and reduced supply flow in certain areas have temporarily affected availability. Experts believe that the move to advance payments may be an effort by oil companies to manage financial risks amid rising operational costs.

Meanwhile, similar panic-driven trends have been observed in the LPG sector. In parts of Telangana, especially rural areas, consumers have rushed to gas agencies amid rumors of supply disruptions. Delays in cylinder deliveries have added to the concern, with some residents reporting waiting periods extending beyond two weeks.

Authorities have acknowledged the increased demand but continue to assure the public that there is no actual shortage. Officials have urged consumers to avoid panic buying and to rely on regular distribution channels. They have also warned against misinformation, which has played a key role in triggering the current rush.

Efforts are underway to stabilize the situation, with dealer associations requesting temporary relief measures from oil companies. If supply schedules normalize and panic buying subsides, the queues at fuel stations are expected to ease in the coming days.

In the meantime, both consumers and dealers are being advised to remain patient, as the current disruption appears to be temporary rather than a sign of a deeper supply crisis.