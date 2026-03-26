Ram Navami 2026 Bank Holiday: March 26 or 27? Check Details

Ram Navami will be celebrated in March 2026, but the festival falls on two dates — March 26 and March 27 — in different parts of India. Because of this, bank holidays will also differ from state to state.

Banks will be closed on March 26 in some states, while in others they will remain shut on March 27. This depends on when Ram Navami is observed locally.

The reason for two dates is the lunar calendar (Navami Tithi), which overlaps across both days, leading to different celebrations in different regions.

Customers should note that even if bank branches are closed, online banking, mobile banking, and ATM services will continue to work as usual.

It is advised to check the local holiday list before visiting a bank to avoid any inconvenience.