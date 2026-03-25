Ram Navami 2026 in Ayodhya: Surya Tilak to Illuminate Ram Lalla

The sacred city of Ayodhya is preparing for grand celebrations of Ram Navami on March 27, 2026. Marking the birth anniversary of Lord Shri Ram, the occasion is expected to draw massive crowds and vibrant festivities across the city.

Decorations have already transformed Ayodhya into a festive spectacle, with temples and streets adorned with lights, flowers, saffron flags, rangoli designs, and traditional earthen lamps. The Ram Mandir Ayodhya will be the center of celebrations, beautifully decorated to welcome devotees arriving from across the country.

Surya Tilak: A Unique Divine Ritual

One of the most awaited highlights of Ram Navami is the Surya Tilak ceremony. This special ritual involves directing sunlight onto the forehead of the Ram Lalla idol at exactly noon.

Using a carefully designed arrangement of mirrors and lenses developed by Indian experts, sunlight is guided into the sanctum at 12:00 PM, forming a radiant tilak on the deity. This rare and visually striking moment lasts for a few minutes, leaving devotees mesmerized.

For those unable to witness it inside the temple, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust has arranged live telecasts on screens installed across the city. The ceremony is also expected to be broadcast through various media channels.

Crowd Management and Arrangements

With over one lakh devotees already visiting the temple, authorities have implemented several measures to ensure smooth arrangements. The Surya Tilak will coincide with the noon aarti at 12 PM, during which the sunlight will remain on the idol’s forehead for approximately four minutes.

To manage the large turnout, VIP darshan has been temporarily suspended, ensuring equal access for all visitors. The temple will remain open for extended hours, allowing devotees ample time for दर्शन (darshan).

Ram Navami 2026: Free Darshan Timings

Devotees can plan their visit according to the following time slots:

07:00 AM – 09:00 AM

09:00 AM – 11:00 AM

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

01:00 PM – 03:00 PM

03:00 PM – 05:00 PM

05:00 PM – 07:00 PM

07:00 PM – 09:00 PM

Aarti Schedule

Mangal Aarti: 04:30 AM

Shringar Aarti: 06:30 AM

Shayan Aarti: 09:30 PM

As anticipation builds, devotees are eagerly waiting to witness the Surya Tilak and offer prayers on this auspicious occasion, making Ram Navami 2026 a spiritually significant and unforgettable experience in Ayodhya.

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