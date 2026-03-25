Is Telangana Going to Cancel SSC Exams? Officials Respond

Speculation about the possible cancellation of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations in Telangana has been put to rest after an official clarification from the Telangana Education Commission (TEC).

Addressing the rumours, TEC member Prof. Vishweshwar Rao stated that there is no proposal from the government to discontinue SSC examinations. The clarification comes amid growing confusion among students and parents following recent discussions around education reforms.

How the Rumours Started

The confusion began after the release of the policy draft titled Education Policy for Telangana 2026. While the document proposed certain structural changes, such as integrating the SSC Board with the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE), it did not recommend eliminating SSC exams.

The situation escalated further when some private institutions started offering Classes 11 and 12, leading to speculation about possible changes in the existing examination system.

SSC Exam Attendance Update

Meanwhile, the ongoing SSC examinations in the state have seen strong participation. For the third language paper, attendance reached 99.68 percent. Out of 5,18,012 registered candidates, 5,16,362 students appeared, while 1,650 were absent.

Among regular candidates, 5,15,764 attended out of 5,17,118 registered students. Private candidates recorded a lower turnout, with 598 students appearing out of 894, translating to 66.89 percent attendance.

Smooth Conduct of Exams

Officials reported that the examinations have been conducted without any major issues. There were no incidents of malpractice, disruptions, or negligence by examination staff during the process.

Authorities have urged students and parents not to pay attention to unverified information and to rely only on official announcements regarding education policies and examination systems.

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