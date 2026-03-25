Hey Balwanth OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Film Online

The Telugu movie “Hey Balwanth”, starring Suhas and Shivani Nagaram, was released in theatres on February 20, 2026. After its theatrical run, the film is now preparing for its OTT release.

As per reports, the movie is expected to stream on the platform ZEE5. However, the official release date has not been announced yet by the makers.

Going by the usual trend, “Hey Balwanth” is likely to arrive on OTT by late March or early April 2026.

The film is directed by Gopi Atchara and features a mix of comedy and family drama. It received a mixed response in theatres, but many viewers are waiting to watch it online.

An official confirmation about the OTT release date is expected soon.