Will AI Take Over Your Smartphone Soon?

Artificial intelligence company Anthropic is taking its AI assistant, Claude AI, a step further by working on capabilities that extend beyond computers to smartphones. The company recently introduced an update that allows Claude to handle tasks on desktops, and it is now exploring ways to bring similar functionality to mobile devices.

The upcoming feature, internally known as “Orbit,” is currently being tested. It is designed to enable Claude to interact directly with smartphones, performing actions such as sending messages, initiating calls, managing calendar entries, and even controlling web browsing activities.

If successfully implemented, this advancement would transform Claude into a more comprehensive personal assistant capable of managing tasks across both computers and mobile phones. The idea is to allow users to assign work remotely and have it completed without needing constant supervision, similar to emerging autonomous AI tools.

At present, Claude already has the ability to interact with computers by controlling inputs like the mouse and keyboard. It can open applications, browse the internet, update documents, and handle spreadsheets, making it possible to complete tasks even when the user is not actively present.

The addition of smartphone functionality would significantly enhance this capability, allowing the AI to operate across multiple devices seamlessly. While Claude can already initiate phone calls in certain scenarios, it still requires further development to function independently on mobile platforms.

According to Anthropic, users will eventually be able to give instructions to Claude and step away, trusting the assistant to complete the assigned tasks by the time they return. Currently, these features are available in a limited research preview for paid users of Claude Cowork and Claude Code.

For now, the latest updates are supported only on macOS devices, including MacBook, iMac, and Mac mini systems. However, with ongoing development, broader availability across platforms is expected in the future.

Also read: SS Rajamouli Recreates Varanasi Set in Hyderabad for Mahesh Babu Film