SS Rajamouli Recreates Varanasi Set in Hyderabad for Mahesh Babu Film

Renowned filmmaker S. S. Rajamouli has once again raised the bar in Indian cinema by constructing an elaborate replica of Varanasi in Hyderabad for his upcoming film Varanasi. The grand set has recently grabbed attention online, with images and videos circulating widely across social media platforms.

This ambitious project, reportedly made on a staggering budget of ₹1300 crore, features Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra in leading roles. The film was introduced to select international media members in late 2025, offering them an exclusive behind-the-scenes experience. Months later, those attendees have begun sharing glimpses of the spectacular set, sparking excitement among fans.

Rajamouli is no stranger to grandeur. With blockbusters like Baahubali and RRR, he has already demonstrated his ability to create visually stunning worlds. Expectations are now soaring for Varanasi, which is scheduled for release on April 7, 2027.

The recently surfaced visuals showcase a meticulously crafted version of Kashi, complete with iconic ghats along the Ganges, bustling tea stalls, local vendors, traditional boats, and the famous Ratneshwar Mahadev Temple. Spread across a massive 700 by 400 feet area, the set captures the spirit and cultural depth of the ancient city.

What makes this project even more unique is its storytelling approach. The film reportedly spans thousands of years, covering a timeline from 7200 BCE to the present day. To reflect this transformation, the production team has designed the set in a way that can evolve visually across different historical periods. Instead of relying heavily on computer-generated imagery, Rajamouli has focused on intricate physical detailing to portray the passage of time.

Interestingly, all this effort has been invested in creating a sequence that will occupy only about 25 minutes of the film’s total runtime. Despite its brief screen presence, the scale and craftsmanship highlight the director’s commitment to authenticity and cinematic excellence.

However, building such a massive outdoor set in Hyderabad has not been without challenges. Rajamouli himself acknowledged concerns about maintaining privacy and safeguarding the production from unwanted attention. Balancing creative work with security demands has been a significant task for the team.

Unlike the enduring sets of Baahubali, which still attract visitors, this Varanasi set is expected to be dismantled once filming is completed. Even so, its impact is already being felt, as audiences eagerly await what promises to be another landmark film in Indian cinema.

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