Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 6: Film Nears ₹900 Crore Worldwide

Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh, is performing very well at the box office. In just six days, the film has earned close to ₹900 crore worldwide.

In India, the movie has collected around ₹560–575 crore. On Day 6, the film saw a slight drop in collections, which is normal on weekdays, but it still earned around ₹50 crore.

The film had a strong opening and continued to do well over the weekend. It is now one of the fastest-growing Hindi films at the box office.

Dhurandhar 2 is also close to beating the lifetime collection of Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor.

If the film continues this pace, it may soon cross ₹1000 crore worldwide and become a major blockbuster.