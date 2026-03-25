OTT Releases This Weekend: Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5 New Movies List

This week’s OTT lineup brings a variety of international and regional content for viewers in India, although there are no major Telugu releases scheduled across streaming platforms. Despite that, audiences can explore several new movies and series in English and other languages arriving between March 24 and March 27.

Releases on March 24

Streaming platforms introduced multiple English-language titles, including Goat, How To Make A Killing, I Can Only Imagine 2, and Youngblood on Prime Video. Meanwhile, Korean content fans can watch Ready Or Not: Texas on Netflix.

Releases on March 25

The following day saw the addition of Anaconda on Netflix. Superhero fans can look forward to Daredevil: Born Again – Season 2, available in multiple languages including Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi on Jio Hotstar. Another English title, Pretty Lethal, also premiered on Prime Video.

Releases on March 26

On March 26, viewers can stream the Thai film Red Line on Netflix. Additionally, the multilingual project Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen became available in English, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

Releases on March 27

The final set of releases for the week includes a mix of regional and international content. Tamil audiences can watch Maaya Bimbum on Sun Nxt, while Malayalam viewers get Masthishka Maranam on Netflix.

Hindi film O Romeo premieres on Prime Video. Fans of music and documentaries can tune into BTS: The Return on Netflix. Bengali cinema is also represented with Projapati 2 streaming on Zee5.

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