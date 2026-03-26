Dhurandhar 2 BO Collection Day 7: Nears 1000 Crore WW

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, continues its historic run at the box office. The film has shown massive growth within just one week of its release.

After a powerful opening and strong weekend collections, the movie maintained a steady pace during weekdays as well. By Day 7, the film is inching closer to the ₹1000 crore mark worldwide, making it one of the fastest films to reach this milestone.

In India, the film recorded huge numbers right from the first weekend, crossing hundreds of crores within just a few days. Overseas markets have also contributed significantly, helping boost the global total.

The film’s strong performance is driven by high audience interest, positive word of mouth, and large-scale action sequences. Even on weekdays, collections remained strong, showing the film’s consistent demand in theatres.

With this pace, Dhurandhar 2 is expected to soon enter the ₹1000 crore club, setting new box office records and continuing its dominance in 2026.