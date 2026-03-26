Rashmika Mandanna’s Upcoming Movies: From Cocktail 2 to Ranabaali

Rashmika Mandanna is currently one of the most popular actresses in Indian cinema. She has several exciting films lined up in both Bollywood and South industries.

One of her upcoming movies is Cocktail 2. In this film, she stars alongside Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. It is a sequel to the hit film Cocktail and is expected to be a romantic entertainer.

Another major project is Ranabaali, where she will be seen with Vijay Deverakonda. This film is said to be a period drama and has already created good buzz among fans.

Apart from these, Rashmika is also working on more films in different languages. With so many big projects, she is set to have a busy and successful time ahead.

Overall, Rashmika Mandanna’s upcoming movies have created a lot of excitement, and fans are eagerly waiting to see her on screen.