Rakasa is a Film Meant to Be Experienced in Theatres: Director Manasa Sharma

Rakasa is making strong buzz in the industry. Directed by Manasa Sharma, the film stars Sangeeth Shobhan and Nayan Sarika in lead roles. Niharika Konidela bankrolled the film under her Pink Elephant Pictures banner along with Umesh Kumar Bansal. The film is backed by Zee Studios.

With its glimpses, teaser, songs, and promotional content already generating buzz, director Manasa Sharma interacted with the media to share insights about the film.

Here are excerpts from the interview:

Can you tell us about your background?

Manasa Sharma: I am from Srikakulam. I started my journey with the YouTube series Mad House. Later, I worked as the creator and writer for Oka Chinna Family Story. After that, I made the Bench Life series. Rakasa is my fourth project, and it’s going to be something very new with elements of fantasy and adventure.

What is the core theme of ‘Rakasa’?

Manasa Sharma: Rakasa is a mix of fantasy, adventure, and comedy. Many have already watched the teaser, and the trailer will be out soon, which will give more clarity about the film. Comedy is the main element, with a touch of horror, making it a complete fantasy-adventure entertainer.

How did Sangeeth Shobhan come on board?

Manasa Sharma: Initially, I narrated the story as a series idea for Netflix. Around that time, Sangeeth heard the story and liked it a lot. That’s how he came on board. He is a brilliant actor and a wonderful person. I especially love his comic timing.

What challenges did you face while making ‘Rakasa’?

Manasa Sharma: The challenges in making a web series and a film are quite similar. The difference lies mainly in writing; the execution remains almost the same. I worked with extra responsibility to ensure that Niharika liked the final output. After narrating the story for about 15 minutes, she felt confident and gave her approval.

Tell us about Nayan Sarika’s role.

Manasa Sharma: Nayan Sarika is a talented actress. She follows the director’s vision perfectly. I had worked with her earlier, and based on her talent, we cast her in this film. Audiences will definitely like her character.

There are reports about the budget increasing. What’s your take?

Manasa Sharma: We planned to make the film within a set budget. Of course, there are always slight variations in any project, but since the team was well-prepared, we largely stayed within limits.

What’s new in ‘Rakasa’?

Manasa Sharma: Rakasa is a film that should be experienced in theatres. The story is completely fictional, and all the characters will appeal to audiences. It’s like a beautiful fairytale. Visually and in terms of sound, the film will be very engaging.

Did VFX work delay the film?

Manasa Sharma: The second half of the film has extensive VFX. So, we shot the second half first while the VFX work was progressing simultaneously. Then we completed the first half. This helped us manage time efficiently.

How is Anudeep’s music?

Manasa Sharma: Niharika suggested Anudeep for the film. He has delivered excellent music. The background score in the teaser has already received a great response. His work is a major strength of the film.

Tell us about producer Niharika Konidela.

Manasa Sharma: I share a great rapport with Niharika. Projects under Pink Elephant Pictures are executed quickly. Oka Chinna Family Story was completed in nine months, and Committee Kurrollu released within a year and a half. She is a very capable producer who balances everything well.

What about your future projects?

Manasa Sharma: I currently have a few ideas and stories. Whatever project I take up, I ensure that it has strong entertainment value with comedy as a key element. I will share more details after Rakasa releases.