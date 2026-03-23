March 24 School Holiday Or Not?

Many students and parents are wondering whether March 24, 2026, will be a school holiday or a regular working day.

March 24, 2026, will be a regular school day across India. There are no major festivals, public holidays, or special occasions on this date. As a result, schools in most parts of the country will remain open and follow their normal schedule.

There is no holiday announced in states such as Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, as well as other states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, West Bengal, and Bihar. Schools in these regions will function normally without any closures.

School holidays in India are usually declared for national holidays, major religious festivals, or important regional events. Since none of these apply to March 24, it remains a working day for educational institutions.

Students can, however, look forward to the upcoming summer holidays. In states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka, summer vacations usually begin between April and May. In northern states such as Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, holidays typically start in May and continue through June, depending on the school calendar.

In conclusion, March 24, 2026, is not a school holiday in any state. Students are expected to attend classes as usual, while summer vacations are expected to begin in the coming weeks.

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