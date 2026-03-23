Are Banks Open on March 24 in India?

March 24, 2026, will be a regular working day for banks across India. There are no major festivals, national events, or special observances scheduled on this date that would warrant a bank holiday.

According to guidelines followed by banks under the Reserve Bank of India, holidays are typically declared based on national holidays, regional festivals, or specific state-level observances. Since none fall on March 24, banking services will function normally.

Will Any State Have a Bank Holiday on March 24?

No, there are no state-specific bank holidays observed on March 24, 2026. Banks across all states, including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and others, will remain open.

Customers can visit branches or use banking services without any interruption.

Banking Services Available

Since it is a working day, all services will be operational:

Branch banking services

Cash deposits and withdrawals

Cheque clearance

Loan and account services

Additionally, digital services like net banking, mobile banking, and ATMs will function as usual.

Final Note

If you have any pending bank work, March 24, 2026 is a normal business day, making it a good time to complete your transactions without delay. It’s always advisable to check upcoming holidays in advance, especially during festive weeks.

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