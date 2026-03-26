Mrithyunjay OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Telugu Thriller Online

The Telugu action-thriller Mrithyunjay, starring Sree Vishnu and Reba Monica John, is getting ready for its OTT release after its theatrical run.

The movie was released in theatres on March 6, 2026, where it received a decent response from audiences for its suspenseful story and emotional depth.

Now, many viewers are waiting to watch the film online.

OTT Platform & Release Date

The digital streaming rights of Mrithyunjay have been acquired by Netflix.

As per reports, the film is expected to stream from April 3, 2026, although an official confirmation is still awaited.

Story Overview

The film follows a young man who works at a newspaper office but dreams of becoming a reporter. During his work, he comes across a suspicious death and begins investigating it.

As he digs deeper, he uncovers a series of mysterious deaths, leading him into a dangerous and complex investigation filled with twists and emotional moments.

Why to Watch

Mrithyunjay is a mix of suspense, emotional drama, and investigation. With strong performances and a gripping storyline, it is a good choice for fans of thriller films.