Dhurandhar The Revenge Worldwide Collection Crosses ₹1000 Crore in One Week

The box office run of Dhurandhar: The Revenge has taken the film industry by surprise, as it races past the ₹1000 crore milestone within just seven days of release. While expectations were already high, the speed at which the film has achieved this feat has exceeded even the most optimistic projections.

Strong Regional Performance Drives Growth

A major factor behind the film’s rapid success has been its exceptional performance in regional markets. The dubbed version, particularly in the Telugu-speaking regions of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, has received an overwhelming response from audiences.

This cross-language acceptance has helped the film build strong momentum, turning it into a pan-India success story and significantly boosting its overall collections.

No Signs of Slowdown in Week Two

As the film moves into its second week, its box office dominance continues uninterrupted. With no major competing releases in sight, it is enjoying a clear advantage in theatres across the country.

In key Hindi-speaking regions as well, the film is maintaining a steady hold, with consistent footfall expected to continue in the coming weeks.

High Demand in Metro Cities

The craze for the film is especially visible in metropolitan cities like Mumbai and Hyderabad. Theatres have started scheduling early morning shows to accommodate the growing demand, and even these are witnessing strong occupancy.

Prime-time screenings remain heavily booked, and in several premium screens, tickets are becoming increasingly difficult to secure without advance reservations.

Overseas Markets Add to the Success

International markets are also playing a crucial role in the film’s impressive performance. Regions like North America are delivering strong numbers, further pushing the film’s global collections to new heights.

Eyes on Bigger Milestones

Trade experts now believe that the film could comfortably cross the ₹1500 crore mark if the current trend continues. Some analysts even suggest that reaching ₹2000 crore is not out of the question, given its sustained popularity.

Content-Driven Success Stands Out

What makes this achievement particularly noteworthy is the film’s reliance on strong storytelling rather than heavy visual effects or fantasy elements. The audience response indicates a growing appreciation for well-crafted narratives and engaging cinema.

Conclusion

With record-breaking collections, widespread appeal, and strong word-of-mouth, Dhurandhar 2 is setting new benchmarks at the box office. If the momentum continues, the film could soon enter uncharted territory in terms of global earnings.

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