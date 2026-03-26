Band Melam Review & Rating: A Big Bore

Story:

Yadagiri (Harsh Roshan) and Raaji (Sridevi Apalla), cousins who grow up together, share a childhood bond that Yadagiri mistakes for lasting love. While Raaji moves ahead in life and education, Yadagiri remains stuck, eventually chasing a vague dream of making it big in music—more to win her back than to find purpose. What follows is a predictable journey of one-sided love, ambition, and forced emotional closure.

What Works (Barely):

Harsh Roshan and Sridevi Apalla put in sincere efforts, but their performances can only do so much. Harsh fits the rural-boy template with ease, while Sridevi is adequate in a limited role. A few comedy bits in the first half manage to raise mild laughs, and the song “Thippukuntunnaav” adds some visual energy. Vijay Bulganin’s music is pleasant, offering occasional relief.

What Doesn’t:

The biggest drawback of Band Melam is its painfully outdated narrative. The story feels like a recycled template from older Telugu films, offering no freshness or novelty. The screenplay is flat and predictable, making it hard to stay invested.

The film starts off on a passable note but quickly loses steam. The second half is where things fall apart completely—draggy, repetitive, and largely uneventful. Scenes stretch endlessly without adding value, and the core conflict gets diluted. Despite a relatively short runtime, the film feels unnecessarily long due to poor pacing and weak editing.

Emotional moments fail to register, making the central love story feel hollow. The film strongly reminds you of better versions of similar stories from the past decade, but never matches their impact. Even the late twist, which aims to differentiate the narrative, is poorly executed and fails to leave any impression.

Senior actors like Sai Kumar are underutilized, adding to the sense of wasted potential.

Technical Aspects:

Music by Vijay Bulganin is one of the few saving graces, but it isn’t enough to salvage the film. Cinematography is functional at best, and production values are just about decent. However, weak editing and an uninspired screenplay severely affect the overall output.

Director Sathish Javvaji delivers a largely underwhelming film. While he manages to hold things together briefly in the first half, the narrative collapses post-interval with no grip or emotional payoff.

Verdict:

Band Melam turns out to be a dull and outdated romantic drama that struggles to engage. Despite decent performances and a few passable moments early on, the film is dragged down by a routine story, a lifeless second half, and lack of emotional depth. A tedious watch that fails to justify its premise.

Rating: 1.5/5