Thaai Kizhavi OTT Release: When and Where to Watch

The Tamil film Thaai Kizhavi, starring Radikaa Sarathkumar, is gearing up for its OTT release after performing well in theatres.

The movie was released on February 27, 2026, and received a positive response from audiences for its mix of comedy and emotional storytelling.

OTT Release Update

The digital streaming rights of the film are with JioHotstar. As per reports, the movie is expected to stream in the last week of March 2026, though an official date has not been announced yet.

Story in Brief

The film revolves around a strong elderly woman in a village. When she falls ill, her sons return home hoping to gain her hidden wealth. However, unexpected situations lead to both funny and emotional moments.

Final Note

Thaai Kizhavi is a simple village drama with comedy and emotions, making it a good watch for family audiences.