Peddi Postponed to May 2026

Ram Charan’s much-awaited Peddi has been postponed. While the makers are yet to make an official announcement, rumours of the delay are widely circulating. The film was initially slated for a March 27 release, coinciding with Ram Charan’s birthday, but was later pushed to April 30, 2026.

Latest reports now suggest that Peddi could face another delay, with a possible new release date in May 2026. Speculation indicates that the film may arrive in theatres on May 21, 2026. Meanwhile, advance bookings for the overseas premieres in North America, which were expected to open tonight, have also been put on hold.

Ram Charan is set to celebrate his birthday on March 27. Peddi stars Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead and is directed by Buchi Babu Sana.