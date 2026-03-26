Ustaad Bhagat Singh BO Disaster: 60% Loss?

Pawan Kalyan and director Harish Shankar’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh has been widely labelled a box office disaster. Right from its release, the film received overwhelmingly negative talk across regions, with even fans expressing disappointment over its content. The film received extremely poor reviews, both from fans and critics.

A weak plot and lazy writing resulted in subpar storytelling. The intended fan-centric moments failed to make an impact, leaving audiences largely dissatisfied.

The trade has reported significant losses, with the film registering shockingly poor numbers overseas as well. Producers and distributors are said to be taken aback by the underwhelming box office performance. It is estimated that the film may register about 60 percent losses. It's going to be a big shocker to the makers.

The film’s disastrous outcome has also sparked discussions in trade circles about Pawan Kalyan’s current box office pull following his political entry.