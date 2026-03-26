Carmeni Selvam Is a Film for All Audiences: Samuthirakani at Trailer Launch

Carmeni Selvam is blingual film has made in Telugu and Tamil languages. Versatile actor Samuthirakani plays the lead role, while Gautham Vasudev Menon appears in a key role. Lakshmi Priya and Abhinaya also play important roles. The film is set for a grand theatrical release on April 3 in both Telugu and Tamil. It will be distributed by PVR Inox Pictures. The already released first look poster and teaser have created interest, and the trailer launched on Thursday has further raised expectations with its family emotions and a storyline connected to current trends. The film is produced by Arun Rangarajulu under the Pathway Productions banner and directed by Ram Chakri.

The trailer launch event was held in Hyderabad. Telugu directors who have worked with Samuthirakani, “Vimanam” fame Shiva Prasad, “Ramam Raghavam” fame Dhanraj, and “Save the Tigers” fame Teja Kakumanu attended as guests.

Director Shiva Prasad of “Vimanam” said, “When we think of a middle-class father character, the first name that comes to mind is Samuthirakani garu. Looking at this story, it seems to revolve around money. This film will connect with every middle-class family.”

Teja Kakumanu said, “The Earth stopped revolving around the Sun long ago. Now everything revolves around money. This film will definitely appeal to all middle-class families.”

Dhanraj said, “Only when we encourage such good stories will more good films be made. I wish this movie great success.”

Speaking on the occasion, versatile actor Samuthirakani said, “Life can be viewed and expressed in many ways. We are presenting it differently in this film as well. Ram Chakri is a very intense creator. I thank him for bringing such a good story to me. Lakshmi Priya and Abhinaya’s performances will impress everyone. This film will make every viewer think after they walk out of the theater. Also, everyone will feel like reducing their loan EMIs. Only when we reduce the burdens on us can we achieve our dreams. This is a film that says if everyone becomes financially strong, they will definitely succeed.”

Director Ram Chakri said, “Samuthirakani garu will showcase different variations in this film. Ramanujam garu composed the music as a service. I will never forget the support given by producer Arun. This film will connect with every middle-class family. Through this film, we show how people can reduce their debts and live happily.”

Producer Arun Rangarajulu said, “This movie will connect with everyone. Special thanks to our distribution partner PVR Inox Pictures.”

Actress Abhinaya said, “I feel proud to play this character. It is a great honor to work with Samuthirakani garu. He can perform any role. This film will create awareness among people.”

Actress Lakshmi Priya said, “This film is very special to me. The character Shanti that I played will be relatable to everyone. It is a film that families can watch together.”

Lyric writer Rambabu Gosala said that this is an emotional film and that he was happy to get the opportunity to write all the songs in it. Music director Ramanuja, music producer Jeevan, and the entire film unit participated in the event.