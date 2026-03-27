Samantha on Gender Bias: Stop Adjusting

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently shared her honest views on the challenges faced by women in the film industry, offering a deeply personal perspective on gender dynamics and professional expectations.

Speaking at an event hosted by The Hollywood Reporter India, Samantha said that women in cinema often have to work much harder than men to receive the same recognition. She explained that this unequal environment has become so common that many women begin to accept it as normal over time.

She highlighted how women frequently make everyday compromises in their careers. According to her, they tend to adjust their schedules, tone down their opinions, and even limit their ambitions to ensure that others feel comfortable. What makes this situation more concerning, she noted, is that these sacrifices are often made willingly and without being acknowledged as compromises.

Samantha also spoke about how women tend to apologise more frequently than men, even in situations where it is not necessary. She encouraged women to stop undervaluing themselves and to take ownership of their achievements. She stressed that accepting credit, showing ambition, and responding to praise with confidence should not be viewed negatively.

Looking ahead, Samantha shared her hopes for a more equal and inclusive film industry. She said she envisions a time when stories are not categorized as female-led but are simply treated as stories. She also expressed a desire to see women on screen portrayed as complex and realistic individuals rather than being limited to supporting roles. She further emphasized the importance of making safety and fairness a fundamental part of the industry rather than occasional topics of discussion.

On a lighter note, Samantha was recently seen taking part in a promotional activity for her upcoming film Maa Inti Bangaram. She appeared in a cheerful video alongside director Nandini Reddy and television host Suma Kanakala, where they prepared Ugadi pachadi together.

The film marks Samantha’s second collaboration with Nandini Reddy after Oh! Baby. In this project, she is expected to play a layered character that combines emotional depth with strong action elements. The film is scheduled to release on May 15, 2026.

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