Youth Movie Review and Rating

Actor-turned-director Ken Karunas, known for his work as an assistant director in films like Vaathi, Thiruchitrambalam, and Asuran, attempts a coming-of-age story with Youth. Despite earning decent talk in Tamil, the film’s Telugu version exposes its limitations more clearly.

Story

The narrative revolves around Praveen (Ken Karunas), a typical middle-class youngster who is more interested in flirting than focusing on academics. His strict father Unnikrishnan (Suraj Venjaramoodu) constantly disapproves of his behavior, while his mother Saroj (Devadarshini) showers him with unconditional love.

Things take a predictable turn when three girls—Gangavalli, Preshika, and Sonal—enter his life during his intermediate days. What follows is a familiar template of crushes, breakups, and eventual self-realisation, offering very little that hasn’t been seen before.

Analysis

Youth heavily relies on a tried-and-tested formula without adding anything new to the genre. The coming-of-age arc feels superficial, and the writing lacks depth in exploring the emotional transformation of the protagonist.

The first half banks on humor, but much of it feels repetitive and outdated. While a few moments might evoke mild laughter, the sequences of the hero chasing girls and facing rejection quickly become monotonous. The interval episode attempts to inject emotion but doesn’t leave a lasting impact.

The second half shifts towards sentiment, particularly with the mother’s illness and family drama. However, the emotional portions feel forced rather than organic. The father’s backstory, though intended to add weight, comes across as convenient storytelling. The climax follows a predictable route, offering no surprises.

Performances

Ken Karunas shows sincerity but struggles to carry the film as a lead actor. His performance works in parts but lacks the charisma needed to hold attention throughout. As a director, he fails to elevate the routine script.

The three female leads have limited scope and remain largely underdeveloped. Suraj Venjaramoodu and Devadarshini deliver better performances, bringing some credibility to the otherwise flat narrative.

Technical Aspects

G.V. Prakash’s background score is serviceable but doesn’t significantly enhance the film. The songs fail to leave an impression. Cinematography is adequate, while the editing could have been tighter, especially in the first half. Production values are decent but not enough to mask the film’s shortcomings.

Verdict

Youth is a formulaic campus drama that offers a few light moments but ultimately suffers from predictable storytelling and lack of novelty. Despite its attempt to blend humor with emotion, the film ends up being an average outing that may only appeal to a section of younger audiences.

Rating: 2/5