Ram Charan Peddi Glimpse Released on Birthday, Fans Excited

A major update has arrived from the much-awaited film Peddi, starring Ram Charan and directed by Buchi Babu Sana. On the occasion of Ram Charan’s birthday, the makers unveiled a powerful glimpse from the film, creating strong buzz among fans.

The film had already generated excitement with its previously released songs, which were well received by audiences. The newly released glimpse has further elevated expectations, showcasing a high-energy and intense tone that hints at a mass entertainer.

Currently, the shooting of Peddi is progressing rapidly in Hyderabad. During the filming of a major action sequence, Ram Charan reportedly sustained an eye injury. Although he was advised to take rest for a few days, the actor returned to the sets soon after, continuing the shoot with dedication.

The film features Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead opposite Ram Charan. It also boasts a strong supporting cast including Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Boman Irani in key roles.

Music for the film is composed by the legendary A. R. Rahman, adding to the film’s scale and appeal. Peddi is slated for a grand worldwide release on April 30 in multiple languages as a pan-India project.

With a strong cast, acclaimed technical crew, and a powerful first glimpse, Peddi is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated releases of the year.