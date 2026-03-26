AP Bus Accident Today at Markapur: 13 Dead, 20 Injured

A tragic road accident in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday morning has left at least 13 people dead after a private travels bus collided with a gravel-laden tipper near Rayavaram, close to Markapur.

According to police officials, the bus operated by Harikrishna Travels was travelling from Hyderabad towards Pamuru when it crashed into a tipper truck coming from Chimakurthy carrying gravel. The collision occurred at a curve near quarry areas, leading to a sudden fire that quickly engulfed the bus.

Fire Engulfs Bus Within Minutes

The impact triggered a massive blaze, and the bus was completely gutted in a short span of time. Officials confirmed that 10 passengers died on the spot after being trapped in the flames. Four charred bodies were later found inside the bus cabin, burnt beyond recognition. Three more passengers succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment, taking the total death toll to 13.

It is believed that around 40 passengers were travelling in the bus at the time of the accident.

Rescue Efforts and Injured Shifted to Hospital

The accident reportedly took place between 6:00 AM and 6:30 AM. Local residents, alerted by the crash and fire, immediately informed authorities. Police and fire personnel rushed to the scene and began rescue operations.

The injured were shifted to a private hospital in Markapur for treatment. Officials have indicated that the death toll may rise further, as some victims are in critical condition.

Overspeeding Suspected as Key Cause

Preliminary findings suggest that overspeeding by the bus driver could have led to the accident. Eyewitnesses stated that passengers seated in the rear portion of the sleeper bus were unable to escape as flames spread rapidly.

Some passengers managed to break the windows and jump out to save themselves. However, many of the victims were reportedly on sleeper berths, making escape difficult during the emergency.

Bodies Yet to Be Recovered

Speaking to the media, the Markapur DSP said that some bodies were still inside the burnt bus and efforts were underway to retrieve them. The injured are receiving treatment at a hospital in Markapur.

Officials also revealed that the bus had started its journey from Nirmal at around 6 PM the previous evening and was heading towards Vinjamuru when the accident occurred. The deceased have been identified as residents of Kanigiri and Pamuru regions.

Conclusion

The incident has raised serious concerns about road safety and the risks associated with overspeeding, especially for long-distance sleeper buses. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause while continuing rescue and identification efforts.

Also read: 10 Killed in AP Bus Accident: Tragic Photos