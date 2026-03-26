Hang those responsible for Tribal minor’s death: YSRCP

YSRCP women leaders and former MLAs Reddy Shanti and Bhagyalakshmi strongly condemned the suspicious death of a 17-year-old tribal girl in Pathapatnam, Srikakulam district, and demanded the harshest punishment for those responsible, including capital punishment if proven guilty. They stated that the incident reflects the complete failure of law and order under the coalition government, where women and minor girls are left without protection, and questioned why the Home Minister has not even found time to visit the victim’s family.

They highlighted that the girl’s parents, who earn their livelihood through circus work, were misled by a man known to them who promised to educate the girl. After completing her Intermediate exams, he persuaded the family to send her back, claiming he would help her improve her English. Shockingly, within a day of leaving her with him, the family was informed that she had died after allegedly falling from a height. The sequence of events, including pressure for immediate cremation and attempts to prevent the parents from intervening, has raised serious suspicions. The girl was later found to be still alive and was shifted to hospital, where she died during treatment. Visible injuries on her body have led the family to suspect sexual assault followed by murder.

The leaders stated that such incidents are increasing across the state, exposing the government’s inability to ensure safety for women and children. They questioned the silence of women ministers, including the Home Minister and Tribal Welfare Minister, and criticized the inaction despite repeated incidents of violence. They asserted that strong and immediate action must be taken to uncover the truth and punish the accused.

YSRCP assured full support to the victim’s family and stated that the party will continue its fight until justice is delivered. They warned that if the government fails to act, the party will launch statewide protests and hold the administration accountable for the deteriorating safety of women and children.