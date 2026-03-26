Hello India, No Police in AP: Jagan

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched a sharp attack on the state government, alleging a complete breakdown of law and order and accusing authorities of failing to protect vulnerable sections.

In a post on X, Jagan claimed that Andhra Pradesh had turned into a “jungle raj,” where policing exists “only on paper” and emergency response systems have failed. He alleged that tribals, women and the poor were being left without protection, while those in power were focused on “corruption, power politics and publicity stunts.”

Tribal Girl Case Raises Concerns

Citing a recent incident, Jagan referred to the death of a 17-year-old tribal girl from Hiramandalam in Srikakulam district. He alleged that the girl was taken away under the pretext of education by a civil engineer and was later subjected to sexual assault in Visakhapatnam.

According to his claims, the girl died within two days and her body was returned to her family on March 24. He further alleged that there was pressure on the family for a quick cremation, raising suspicions of a cover-up. A postmortem was later conducted at Srikakulam Government General Hospital following objections, he said.

Jagan also criticised the police response, alleging that there was no urgency in the investigation and that action was initiated only after a formal complaint. He claimed that no arrests had been made so far.

Markapuram Bus Fire

The YSRCP chief also highlighted a bus fire incident in Markapuram, in which 14 people reportedly lost their lives. He alleged that repeated calls to emergency helpline numbers 100 and 108 went unanswered, delaying rescue efforts.

Survivors, he said, claimed that their calls for help were ignored until the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames, pointing to a failure of emergency response systems.

Public Relations over Public Safety

Targeting Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s administration, Jagan alleged that governance had deteriorated, accusing the government of prioritising public relations over public safety.

He further claimed that under the current dispensation, institutions meant to protect citizens were failing in their duties, leaving people “unprotected and suffering.”

The state government has not yet responded to these allegations.

Hello India… 𝗡𝗼 𝗣𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗲! 𝗡𝗼 𝗣𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗲! 𝗡𝗼 𝗣𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗶𝗻 𝗔𝗻𝗱𝗵𝗿𝗮 𝗣𝗿𝗮𝗱𝗲𝘀𝗵! Andhra Pradesh has become a 𝗷𝘂𝗻𝗴𝗹𝗲 𝗿𝗮𝗷 where police exist only on paper, vanishing when tribals, women, and the poor cry for help. Emergency lines go silent,… pic.twitter.com/RCgzxNLjUM — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) March 26, 2026

Also Read: Hang those responsible for Tribal minor’s death: YSRCP