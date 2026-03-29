Amaravati Turned into ATM for TDP and Chandrababu Naidu

YSRCP leaders across Andhra Pradesh stated that the party has never opposed Amaravati as the capital, but strongly opposes the alleged corruption and large-scale exploitation being carried out in its name. They said the coalition government is using Amaravati as a political tool to divert public attention from failures and mounting debts.

Speaking to the media at different locations, including Nellore, Anantapur, Rajamahendravaram, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada and Srikakulam, leaders such as Kakani Govardhan Reddy, Ananta Venkataramireddy, Margani Bharat, K.K. Raju, Kurasala Kannababu and Dr Seediri Appalaraju questioned the intent behind the special Assembly session on Amaravati.

They said if Amaravati is not under threat, there is no need for special resolutions. According to them, the move is only to create confusion and hide corruption. They alleged that Amaravati has been turned into an “ATM,” with inflated tenders, kickbacks, and massive borrowing. They pointed out that while the project was earlier claimed to be self-financed, loans worth around Rs 47,000 crore have already been taken.

Leaders highlighted that farmers who gave their lands are suffering due to lack of development, with no proper roads or infrastructure and even plots falling in water-logged areas. They also questioned the estimated cost of over Rs 2 lakh crore for basic infrastructure, asking whether the state can bear such a burden.

Criticising expenditure of around Rs 400 crore on designs without actual construction, they said repeated cancellation and re-tendering of works raises serious doubts. They also alleged that the government is avoiding discussion in the Legislative Council out of fear of accountability.

YSRCP leaders reiterated that their stand is clear support for Amaravati as part of capital formation, but firm opposition to corruption. They demanded transparency, completion timelines, justice to farmers, and accountability from the government.