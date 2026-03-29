Amaravati: Chandrababu's Fresh Drama To Pool More Lands!

YSRCP senior leader and AP former Minister Perni Nani has strongly criticised the Chandrababu Naidu-led government, stating that the Assembly resolution on Amaravati is nothing but a calculated political drama designed to mislead the public while deliberately ignoring pressing issues concerning farmers, finances, and governance transparency. He pointed out that the government itself had earlier informed the Centre that there is no official document declaring Amaravati as the capital, yet it hastily convened a Cabinet meeting and a special Assembly session to manufacture a false narrative. He said that during the lengthy discussion in the Assembly, instead of presenting facts or clarity, the ruling party focused entirely on targeting YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, exposing its lack of seriousness and intent.

Perni Nani questioned the credibility of the process, asking why the Legislative Council was not convened if the intention was genuinely to grant legal sanctity to Amaravati. He emphasised that any law requires approval from both Houses of the legislature and termed the move incomplete and misleading. He stated that the resolution appears to be a strategic step to facilitate further land acquisition under the guise of a second phase, while farmers who contributed land in the first phase continue to suffer without receiving returnable plots or clarity on their entitlements. He accused the government of pushing farmers into distress and attempting to expand land pooling without resolving long-pending issues.

Raising serious concerns over the financial handling of the Amaravati project, Perni Nani highlighted the massive borrowings, inflated cost estimates, and lack of transparency in public expenditure. He questioned how the government could claim Amaravati to be a “self-financed” project when thousands of crores are being raised through loans and public funds are being diverted towards mobilisation advances and payments. He alleged that contracts are repeatedly being awarded to the same firms at escalated rates, with tender processes lacking transparency, indicating systemic irregularities and possible favouritism.

He further criticised the government for failing to deliver on its promises of building a world-class capital city, noting that there is no visible progress on key aspects such as infrastructure development, international connectivity, or economic activity. He pointed out that instead of creating a vibrant and inclusive capital, the government has neglected basic planning, cancelled housing for the poor, and is turning Amaravati into an exclusive enclave that does not serve the broader public interest.

Perni Nani reiterated that the YSR Congress Party has never opposed Amaravati as a capital but has consistently opposed corruption, financial mismanagement, and injustice to farmers carried out in its name. He stressed that genuine development requires transparency, accountability, and a balanced approach to regional growth, and not political theatrics aimed at diverting public attention from governance failures.