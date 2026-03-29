Dhurandhar 2 Breaks Baahubali 2 Record in North America Box Office

Dhurandhar 2 has created a new benchmark at the North American box office, achieving a milestone that had remained untouched for nearly a decade. The film has overtaken the record once held by Baahubali 2, signaling a major moment for Indian cinema on the global stage.

Helmed by Aditya Dhar and featuring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, the film has now gone past the $21 million mark in North America. This makes it the highest-earning Indian film ever in that region, a remarkable feat considering the competition and evolving audience tastes.

What truly sets this success apart is not just the revenue, but the overwhelming audience response. The film has recorded the highest footfall for any Indian release in North America, with theatres witnessing packed screenings, repeat audiences, and strong positive word-of-mouth driving its momentum.

Interestingly, the film’s success is not limited to Hindi-speaking audiences. In Telugu states as well, Dhurandhar 2 is enjoying steady performance, drawing consistent crowds and maintaining solid collections. This cross-regional acceptance reflects the film’s wide appeal and its ability to connect with diverse audiences.

With such an extraordinary run, Dhurandhar 2 has secured its place among the biggest overseas successes in Indian cinema. As its box office journey continues, the film is not just breaking records but also setting new standards for future releases.