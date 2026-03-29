Priyadarshi's Suyodhana Review and Rating

Tollywood actor Priyadarshi, known for experimenting with different roles, returns with Suyodhana, a supposed psychological suspense thriller. Directed by Madhav Reddy, the film hit theatres on March 27 during Sri Rama Navami. Despite an interesting premise involving a Foley artist and sound-based hallucinations, Suyodhana ultimately collapses under its own weight, delivering a confused and underwhelming cinematic experience.

Story

Varun (Priyadarshi), a Foley artist, has been haunted since childhood by a mysterious sound—“Suyodhana”—accompanied by visions of Duryodhana. What initially seems like a psychological condition turns into a convoluted narrative involving danger signals, hallucinations, and eventually, murder. When his father (Sai Kumar), a theatre artist obsessed with playing Duryodhana, is killed, the film attempts to shift into investigative mode with political undertones.

However, what unfolds is less a gripping mystery and more a messy blend of ideas that never fully come together. The central question—who or what “Suyodhana” really is—feels dragged out rather than intriguing.

Direction Falters Despite a Promising Setup

The concept of using a Foley artist as the protagonist had the potential to bring something fresh to Telugu cinema. Unfortunately, the execution is disappointingly inconsistent. While the first half tries hard to build suspense, it often confuses intrigue with sluggish pacing.

The second half, which should have delivered clarity and intensity, instead becomes even more predictable. The investigative portions lack depth, and the so-called twists are neither surprising nor impactful. The film struggles to maintain tonal consistency, awkwardly juggling psychological drama, political commentary, and emotional sentiment.

Performances Can’t Save the Film

Priyadarshi does his best with the material, but even his sincere performance can’t elevate a weak script. Sai Kumar, as expected, brings some gravitas, but his role feels underutilized despite its importance. Veteran actress Prema is adequate, while Drishika Chander adds little beyond a superficial presence.

Several supporting characters appear and disappear without leaving any impact, making the narrative feel even more disjointed.

Technical Aspects: One Bright Spot in a Dull Film

Ironically, for a film centered around sound, the sound design is one of the few aspects that actually works. The Foley elements and background effects are reasonably well-executed and occasionally add to the mood. However, decent sound design alone cannot compensate for poor storytelling.

The music by Jai Krish is forgettable, and while the production values are decent, they don’t add much substance to an already hollow narrative.

Final Verdict

Suyodhana tries to be a smart psychological thriller but ends up as a loud, overcomplicated film that lacks clarity and emotional depth. What could have been a unique exploration of sound and perception turns into a tedious and predictable drama.

Verdict: An idea wasted on weak writing and uneven execution.

Rating: 1.5/5