April 2026 Bank Holiday List India – Check All Dates Here

Planning your financial activities in advance becomes easier when you are aware of upcoming bank holidays. As per the guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India, banks across the country will observe several holidays in April 2026, depending on national events, regional festivals, and weekends.

Bank holidays in India are not uniform nationwide. They vary from state to state based on local celebrations and observances. This makes it important for customers to review the state-wise holiday schedule before planning any banking-related work such as deposits, withdrawals, or document processing.

In April 2026, banks will remain closed for around 14 days, including second and fourth Saturdays as well as all Sundays. Additionally, closures will occur on occasions like Good Friday, Ambedkar Jayanti, regional New Year festivals, and other local events. On these days, physical banking services at branches will not be available.

However, customers can continue to use digital banking services without interruption. Facilities like net banking, mobile banking, and UPI transactions will remain operational even on holidays, allowing users to carry out essential transactions conveniently.

Below is a detailed list of important bank holidays in April 2026 across various regions:

April 1: Annual account closing day (most states)

April 2: Maundy Thursday (Kerala regions)

April 3: Good Friday (most states)

April 5, 12, 19, 26: Sundays (nationwide closure)

April 11: Second Saturday

April 14: Ambedkar Jayanti and multiple regional festivals

April 15–16: Regional New Year and Bihu celebrations in select states

April 20: Basava Jayanti / Akshaya Tritiya (Karnataka)

April 21: Garia Puja (Tripura)

April 25: Fourth Saturday

By checking this schedule in advance, individuals can avoid last-minute inconvenience and manage their financial tasks smoothly during the month.

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