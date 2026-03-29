Manyam Dheerudu Wins Best Film at Malaysian Ugadi Puraskar Awards 2026

Manyam Dheerudu, produced by and starring R.V.V. Satyanarayana, has won the Best Film Award at the Malaysian Ugadi Puraskar Awards 2026.

The prestigious award was presented during the grand Ugadi celebrations organized by the Malaysia Telugu Association (Klang chapter) at the Sundar Perumal Temple Auditorium. The event was conducted with great enthusiasm and witnessed large participation from the Telugu community in Malaysia.

The award was presented by Klang North District Police Commissioner Vijaya Rao, who attended the event as the chief guest. R.V.V. Satyanarayana and his wife, Smt. R. Parvathi Devi, were felicitated and honoured on stage.

The celebrations were held under the leadership of Malaysia Telugu Association Chairman Subrahmanyam. Around 600 members of the Telugu association, along with committee members and dignitaries including Subramanyam Ramanaidu, attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Vijaya Rao appreciated Satyanarayana for showcasing the inspiring story of revolutionary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju through Manyam Dheerudu. He said the film highlights the pride and self-respect of Telugu people while reflecting India’s greatness.

He also praised the patriotic song in the film, stating that it has been composed in such a powerful manner that it can resonate with every Indian citizen.

Manyam Dheerudu continues to earn recognition for its patriotic theme and cultural impact, gaining appreciation even at international platforms.