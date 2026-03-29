Sugriva Release Date Locked as April 24

The upcoming film "Sugreeva," featuring Balu Charan and Kajal Tiwari in the lead roles, is all set for a grand theatrical release on April 24. Produced by M Pawan Kumar under the SGSV Movies banner, the film is written and directed by Narthu Chiranjeevi. Touted as a suspense action-family entertainer, the film has completed all its formalities and is ready for the big screen.

Speaking about the project, the film unit shared that "Sugreeva" is a beautiful family-oriented story. The plot follows a happy family that faces unexpected incidents and explores the consequences and challenges they overcome to protect their bond.

The makers highlighted that producer M. Pavan Kumar produced the film without compromising on quality, while director Narthu Chiranjeevi has executed the vision brilliantly.

The movie features high-octane action episodes and songs shot in the picturesque locales of Goa and Vizag. With DI work completed at Sarathi Studios and censor formalities finalized, the team is confident about the release.