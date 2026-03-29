Amaravati Cash Cow of Chandrababu

Taking strong objection to the remarks in the State Legislative Assembly, YSRCP has said Amaravati seems to be a cash cow for Chandrababu as development is not on his agenda.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, former Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy said the Chair has taken sides and is speaking about members who are not present in the House, which is highly condemnable.

Chandrababu's double speak on Amaravati has exposed his mercantile mentality, as he told the House that steps need to be taken to prevent any deviation from the capital city. His earlier version that Amaravati will be completed by 2028 now hangs in balance with his recent statement. He wants the works of Amaravati to continue indefinitely as it has turned into a cash cow, with tenders being awarded to a favoured few at exorbitant rates and a mechanism for kickbacks being evolved.

Land acquired in three instalments shows no signs of development, as corruption is rampant right from the first phase and farmers are suffering.

YSRCP has never opposed Amaravati as the capital city but has only said that it is part of the capital formation. What now makes Chandrababu call for a special session is beyond anyone’s comprehension, he said, reiterating that the Speaker’s remarks were not in good taste.