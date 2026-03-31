Chalo Mulapeta: Chandrababu Govt Stalls Work, Blocks Uttar Andhra Growth

YSRCP launched a massive agitation under the call “Chalo Mulapeta,” followed by a large public meeting at Naupada, condemning the coalition government for neglecting the Mulapeta Port project that was nearly 70% completed during YS Jagan’s tenure.

Senior leaders including Legislative Council Opposition Leader Botsa Satyanarayana and several former ministers participated, asserting that despite two years in power, the Chandrababu Naidu government has failed to complete even the remaining 30% of works, exposing its inefficiency and lack of commitment towards North Andhra’s development.

They accused key district leaders in both state and central governments of deliberately stalling the project for commissions and to deny credit to YS Jagan, while falsely claiming ownership without executing any work. Leaders highlighted that the port, initiated with a practical land acquisition model of about 1,800 acres and backed by thousands of crores in investment, would transform Tekkali into an industrial hub like Mumbai or Visakhapatnam, generate around 25,000 jobs with 75% reservation for locals, and curb migration from the region.

Speakers emphasized that YS Jagan converted a long-pending “paper port” into a fast-progressing reality with proper rehabilitation, clearances, and funding, completing the majority of work within a year of its foundation on April 19, 2023.

In contrast, the current government has neither progressed the project nor allowed even inspections, reflecting deliberate obstruction driven by political jealousy. Leaders criticized TDP’s historical failure to deliver any major project to the district despite decades in power, while crediting YSR and Jagan regimes for key developments like Vamsadhara, RIMS, kidney research center, medical colleges, and the port itself.

They accused the government of centralizing resources in Amaravati while ignoring backward regions like Srikakulam, and questioned the inaction of leaders like Atchannaidu and Ram Mohan Naidu in delivering any tangible benefit to the district. Strong warnings were issued that YSRCP will continue its agitation until the port is completed and local employment is ensured, asserting that public interest cannot be sacrificed for commissions or political vendetta.