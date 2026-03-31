Farmers Suffer Heavy Losses: YS Avinash Reddy Demands Govt Support

Kadapa MP and YSRCP leader YS Avinash Reddy visited Challa Basayapalli village in Duvvur mandal of YSR Kadapa district on Monday (March 30). During his visit, he inspected maize crops and interacted with farmers to understand the challenges they are facing.

Speaking on the occasion, Avinash Reddy expressed serious concern over the deteriorating condition of maize and banana farmers in the region. He pointed out that while the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for maize is ₹2,400 per quintal, farmers are being forced to sell their produce at around ₹1,400, leading to significant losses.

He urged the government to respond immediately by setting up procurement centers and ensuring that maize is purchased at the MSP. He also noted that neighboring Telangana has already established procurement centers for maize and stressed that similar steps should be taken in Andhra Pradesh without delay.

Highlighting the situation of banana farmers, he said prices have dropped drastically, with farmers not even getting ₹2,000 to ₹3,000 per tonne. He attributed the decline to factors such as the Iran conflict and an oversupply in the Mumbai market.

Avinash Reddy demanded that banana prices be stabilized at a minimum of ₹10,000 to ₹12,000 per tonne to ensure farmers recover their investment. He also urged officials to bring these issues to the attention of the Chief Minister during his upcoming visit to the district and take immediate measures to support maize and banana farmers.