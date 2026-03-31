Vizag Dating App Murder: Why Ravindra Killed Lover Mounika?

A shocking murder case in Visakhapatnam has come to light, where a man allegedly killed a woman following a dispute linked to their relationship and financial demands.

According to police officials, including South ACP Y. Srinivasa Rao and Gajuwaka CI A. Parthasaradhi, the accused has been identified as Chintada Ravindra (29), who was working as a petty officer at INS Dega in the Indian Navy.

Relationship and Dispute

Ravindra, originally from Vizianagaram district, was living in Gajuwaka. He had married a woman named Srilakshmi about a year ago.

The victim, Polipalli Mounika (31), worked at a private bank and was also involved in event management activities.

The two reportedly met in 2021 through a dating application and later developed a relationship. Even after Ravindra’s marriage, the relationship reportedly continued.

However, tensions arose after Mounika learned about his marriage. Police said frequent arguments followed, with Mounika allegedly demanding money and threatening to reveal their relationship to his wife.

Alleged Blackmail and Escalation

Investigators stated that the victim allegedly pressured Ravindra for more money despite receiving financial support earlier. She also reportedly shared videos related to their relationship with his wife, increasing pressure on him.

Unable to cope with the situation, Ravindra is believed to have decided to eliminate her.

Planned Murder

Taking advantage of his wife’s absence, Ravindra allegedly planned the crime in advance. He reportedly purchased a knife online and gathered materials to dispose of the body.

On Sunday afternoon, he invited Mounika to his residence. Around 12:30 PM, he allegedly killed her by suffocation.

Brutal Disposal of Evidence

Police revealed that the accused then dismembered the body and attempted to destroy evidence. He cleaned the remains, packed them in covers, and stored some parts in a refrigerator.

Later, he transported certain body parts to a deserted area near Dharapalem Road and burned them using petrol.

Surrender and Investigation

After committing the crime, Ravindra reportedly informed a friend about the incident. Acting on the friend’s advice, he surrendered at the police station.

Police later took the accused to the crime scene and collected evidence. The remaining body parts were recovered from his residence and sent to the hospital for examination.

Ongoing Investigation

Authorities are continuing their investigation to gather further evidence and confirm all aspects of the case. The incident has caused widespread shock in the city due to its brutal nature.