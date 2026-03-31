YS Jagan Hails Mahavir’s Teachings on Mahavir Jayanti

YSRCP President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid floral tributes to Bhagwan Mahavir on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti at the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli.

Former Minister RK Roja, YSRCP General Secretary and MLC Lella Appi Reddy, General Secretary SV Satish Kumar Reddy, former Chairman of Jain Welfare Corporation Manoj Kothari, Kundan Gandhi (Secretary, SSR JST), Praveen Faulamutha (Correspondent, SSR JST), Praveen Kumar Jain, and Manoj Jain also participated in the program.

Jagan took to X and wrote, "Mahavir was a great spiritual leader who taught people the five important vows — non-violence, truth, non-stealing, celibacy, and non-possessiveness — and guided them towards a moral way of life. The path shown by this great sage is always relevant and worth following. On the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, heartfelt greetings to everyone."