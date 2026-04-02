King Buddha – We Want World Peace Song Launched

The title song “King Buddha – We Want World Peace” was officially launched by Sri Lanka’s Minister for Buddhist Religious Affairs, Dr. Sunil Senevi, at a grand event held at ITC Kakatiya, Hyderabad.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Senevi lauded director Satya Reddy’s initiative to promote global peace through King Buddha. He stressed the urgent need to end ongoing conflicts worldwide, including the Iran–Israel and Ukraine–Russia tensions, and praised the film’s strong message advocating peace.

He expressed appreciation for the film’s international scale, noting that it was initiated in the United States and is being shot across several Buddhist countries, including Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, and Indonesia. He also assured full support from Sri Lanka for upcoming schedules, adding that King Buddha could become a landmark in world cinema for being filmed across multiple Buddhist nations.

Recalling the devastation of the Hiroshima and Nagasaki atomic bombings, Dr. Senevi emphasized that the world must avoid another global war and embrace the path of peace. He highlighted Buddhism as a guiding force for global harmony and noted that thousands of Buddhist monks are undertaking peace marches worldwide with strong public support.

He also revealed that he had watched portions of the film shot in Hollywood and commended director Satya Reddy for his exceptional work.

On the occasion, the film’s team honoured the minister with floral garlands and traditional shawls.

Speaking at the event, director Satya Reddy said that bringing the story of Gautama Buddha to a global audience through King Buddha is a dream realised after a 30-year career in cinema. He announced that the film is planned for a worldwide release in over 100 languages in 2027 and is being made using cutting-edge technology.

Currently, key sequences depicting the birth, childhood, and education of Gautama Buddha are being filmed in Nepal, including locations in the Himalayas, Lumbini, and Kathmandu.