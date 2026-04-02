Tollywood Box Office Q1 2026 Report: Hits, Flops

The first three months of 2026 have wrapped up, and Tollywood has already seen the release of over 40 films. However, when it comes to true box office success, only one movie has clearly dominated the charts — Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu.

Headlined by Chiranjeevi, the film has emerged as the sole blockbuster of the quarter, standing tall above all other releases.

Sankranthi Trend Continues in Tollywood

Over the past few years, Tollywood has been witnessing an interesting Sankranthi trend. Films that release during the festive season with massive hype are not entirely meeting expectations.

In 2024, Guntur Kaaram arrived with high anticipation, followed by Game Changer in 2025, and this year The Raja Saab carried similar buzz. Despite the strong expectations each year, the anticipated massive box office explosion has been missing.

That said, the Sankranthi season itself hasn’t been weak.

January once again proved to be a strong month, with Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu emerging as a clear winner and dominating the box office.

Alongside it, Anaganaga Oka Raju performed reasonably well and secured a hit status. Although production challenges like reshoots, a change in the female lead, and increased costs affected its profitability, the film still managed to succeed commercially.

Another Sankranthi release, Nari Nari Naduma Murari, also turned out to be a decent performer. However, limited screen availability due to heavy competition restricted its full potential.

February Turns Out to Be a Washout

Unlike January, February was completely disappointing for Tollywood.

Not a single film managed to make an impact at the box office. Interestingly, this breaks the usual trend where February often delivers at least one successful film.

In previous years, movies like Tandel, Bhairava Kona, Sir, DJ Tillu, Uppena, and Bheeshma brought success during this period. But in 2026, the month failed to produce even one notable hit.

Among the releases, Funky ended up being one of the biggest disappointments.

March Delivers Disasters

March didn’t offer much relief either and came with its own surprises.

The biggest shock was Ustaad Bhagat Singh, which failed at the box office despite carrying huge expectations. The combination of Pawan Kalyan and director Harish Shankar had failed miserably, delivering disaster result at the box office. The film's buyers and distributors reportedly lost their monies. Even producers Mythri Movie Makers incurred hefty losses and taken aback with the film's result.

The only film that somewhat supported the box office in March was Dhurandhar 2. Even though it is a dubbed film, it managed to attract audiences and performed fairly well, continuing its theatrical run.

First Quarter Summary

Looking at the overall performance of the first quarter, Tollywood has witnessed one major blockbuster in Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu.

Films like Anaganaga Oka Raju and Nari Nari Naduma Murari managed to achieve hit status, while The Raja Saab, Funky, and Ustaad Bhagat Singh turned out to be major disappointments.

Meanwhile, Couple Friendly didn’t perform strongly at the box office but gained appreciation for its content.

In conclusion, the first quarter of 2026 delivered one massive blockbuster, a few moderate successes, and some unexpected setbacks for the industry.

Also read: Gold Price Today, April 2: Check Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi Prices